Employee Recognition Award Ceremony
Dear colleagues,
UIC’s annual Employee Recognition Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5. You are invited to join us as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues and recognize employees who have dedicated 25 years or more of service to the university.
Employee Recognition Award Ceremony
Date: Nov. 5, 2026
Location: Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road
Ceremony: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Post-ceremony reception: 2:30-3:30 p.m., with warm beverages and fall treats
Employees celebrating service milestones of 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years with UIC will be recognized. The recipients of the following 2026 awards were announced by Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda on Aug. 31 and can be viewed here:
- Award of Merit
- Chancellor’s Academic Professional Excellence Award
- Janice Watkins Award
- Rising Star Award
For information regarding parking and security at the Forum, please visit the event webpage. Questions may be directed to UIC HR Employee Recognition at specialprograms@uillinois.edu.
All employees are invited to attend. Participation is approved for benefits-eligible employees, subject to operational needs and prior supervisor approval.
Sincerely,
Gladys Lopez
Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
For more information, please contact:
Lauren Singdahlsen
specialprograms@uillinois.edu
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Announcements, Info, Official Communications, VC for Finance (Officials)