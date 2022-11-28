Empower students, faculty on GivingTuesday

UIC students and faculty change the world by discovering cures, connecting communities, demanding justice and more. Make a gift on GivingTuesday Nov. 29 to empower their work.

“One of the things that is most common among UIC faculty and staff is our collective dedication to UIC’s mission. GivingTuesday is a moment in the year for each of us to pause and demonstrate our commitment to it in a way that works for us,” said Tom Wamsley, vice chancellor for advancement. “Together, our contributions as a community drive the transformational work that happens at UIC every day.”

Since 2013, UIC has engaged in GivingTuesday, a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Participate in GivingTuesday by donating online now through Dec. 2. Donors can select which college or unit they would like to support, as well as choose funds that immediately impact student scholarships, faculty initiatives, community engagement, social justice initiatives and more.

During a record-shattering GivingTuesday initiative in 2021, donors to UIC contributed $1,032,838 toward supporting students, faculty initiatives, community engagement and research. The 2021 GivingTuesday initiative saw a 15% increase in the number of donors, with 1,828 alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and parents contributing gifts in support of UIC.

This year’s goal is to reach 2,000 donors.

“Every UIC employee, every day, is contributing to UIC. GivingTuesday, however, is a true demonstration of the power of collective giving,” Wamsley said. “Last year the vast majority of GivingTuesday gifts were under $250. Yet total contributions topped $1 million. Every single contribution, no matter the size, immediately goes to fueling work that answers UIC’s mission.”

Students are also encouraged to post a message on social media about how they want to change the world using the hashtags #UICtogether and #GivingTuesday. Students and other supporters can access images and sample posts online.

“Students and their families can give as well if they’re able. But their advocacy and championing UIC is just as important,” Wamsley said. “They can support the cause by posting on social media why they are proud to be part of UIC.”