Empowering young voices through civic learning on Chicago’s West Side



Participants in the Office of Community Collaboration Civic Engagement Cohort meet with Chicago Ald. Michael Rodriguez to discuss the role of youth voices in civic participation, alongside partners from One Lawndale Children’s Discovery Center.

Young people on Chicago’s West Side are stepping into leadership through a new civic engagement cohort designed to help them understand how communities create change and how their voices can help shape that future.

Led by the University of Illinois Chicago Office of Community Collaboration, the eight-week program brings together youth to explore how civic systems work, build leadership skills and gain confidence in advocating for issues that matter to them. Created by Community Coordinator Khameron Townsend-Riley, the cohort was developed in partnership with Chicago Votes, the One Lawndale Children’s Discovery Center and the University of Illinois Chicago Institute for Public Policy and Civic Engagement.

The program provides a welcoming space for young people to learn about government, democracy and community decision-making while connecting those concepts to real-world experiences. Through interactive sessions, participants explored topics such as consensus building, identifying community priorities, understanding power structures and communicating effectively with elected officials.

“Young people know their voices matter,” Townsend-Riley said. “This cohort helps them understand the many ways those voices can create meaningful change. Civic engagement is about understanding power and knowing how to use it responsibly.”

A defining moment for many participants came during a trip to Springfield for Youth Advocacy Day. There, students experienced civic participation firsthand as they joined conversations supporting early childhood education and observed how policy decisions are shaped.

“It was powerful to see how decisions are influenced and to be part of that process,” one participant shared. “There are a lot of different ways voices can be heard.”

The cohort also welcomed 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez, who spoke with students about neighborhood leadership and the importance of resident involvement in building stronger communities. He encouraged participants to see themselves as valuable contributors to decisions affecting parks, public spaces and opportunities for young people.

“Community participation is critical to good decision-making,” Rodriguez said. “Young people bring important perspectives that help move our neighborhoods forward.”

By the program’s conclusion, participants demonstrated a stronger understanding of civic systems and greater confidence in their ability to advocate for themselves, their peers and their communities.

For organizers, the cohort represents more than a single program. It is an investment in the next generation of community leaders.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and what they’ve accomplished,” said Kiara Hardin of Chicago Votes. “This is about building lifelong engagement and leadership.”

As the partnership looks ahead, plans are already underway to expand opportunities for future cohorts, ensuring more young people have the tools, knowledge and support to help shape the future of their communities.

— Tyia Morgan, Office of Community Collaboration