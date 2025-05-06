End of semester message from Chancellor Miranda

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oftrw3aeCOc A message from Chancellor Miranda celebrating resilience and excellence at UIC.

Hey, Flames.

Back in February, I sent a video message to the entire campus community because I felt that I wanted to speak to you from my heart. It feels important to do so again today. So here we are, back at the kitchen table, but this time you can see University Hall in the background.

In that February message, I indicated that we would likely be in for continued tumultuous times, and unfortunately, that has proven to be true. We have experienced cuts to research funding to science and engineering, humanities and the social sciences, multiple attempts to reduce our indirect cost recovery, revocation of international student visas, threats to the in-state tuition status of our undocumented students, and general hostility towards the rich and beautiful culture that is UIC.

Without question, it has been a complicated semester, and the days ahead will likely continue to be tough. I want to assure you that behind the scenes, and sometimes in front of the scenes, we are working intensively, sometimes quietly, contesting decisions, building coalitions with other universities and national organizations, making contingency plans, and supporting those most affected by these decisions.

Through it all, our shared mission remains our greatest strength. Our dual mission of access and excellence accelerate student success and social mobility. We are increasingly being recognized for this. We are now ranked No. 1 in the state of Illinois for social mobility and No. 10 nationally. In addition, the Carnegie Foundation recently designated UIC as an “Opportunity University,” recognizing UIC for our success in providing both higher access to a college education and higher earnings after graduation.

At commencement, we celebrate all that hard work. We celebrate the people who have been walking alongside our students. We celebrate our commitment to access and excellence, and most importantly, we celebrate our graduating students. Each and every one of them inspires us.

Thank you all — faculty, staff, and students — for making UIC a place where access and excellence continue to flourish. We are always stronger together.

