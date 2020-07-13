Title: Engaging with Online Students to Facilitate Student Success: A Proactive Approach

When: Friday, August 7, 12pm-1pm

This faculty-led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Description: Interested in learning ways to help students engage in your online class? Want to leverage student-to-student interaction to facilitate greater student success? Join Stephanie Shapiro-Berkson from the UIC School of Public Health for a 30-minute Q&A session. Stephanie is an instructor for UIC’s 100% Online Master of Public Health in Community Health Science degree program and has been teaching online since 2009.

In this session, Stephanie will share tips and answer your questions on:

Keeping students engaged and interested in an online setting

Using multimedia — e.g., slide presentation, short videos — to create oral lectures

Promoting and guiding student-to-student interactions online

This webinar will be hosted on Zoom. No registration is required. Please add a reminder to your calendar and click on the Zoom link below to join at the time and date of event. The session, organized by Extended Campus and ACCC, will be recorded and the link will be posted in the LTS Calendar after the event.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://uic.zoom.us/j/95563088099?pwd=SXltaFNLL1hPZUliZUxqSUMyWldRUT09

Meeting ID: 955 6308 8099

Password: 4v!$sU8e

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,95563088099#,,,,0#,,81811873# US (Chicago)

+16468769923,,95563088099#,,,,0#,,81811873# US (New York)