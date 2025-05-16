Engineering graduate headed to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Caleb Smith (in plaid shirt, front left) and classmates prepare and test a device in a NASA-funded experiment April 11 at UIC’s High Bay Structures Laboratory. (Photo: UIC Engineering/Jim Young)

When Caleb Smith came to UIC, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after graduation. Now, the talented student, who graduated in May, is on a trajectory to take space exploration further than imagined.

This past year, Smith was awarded a NASA grant to develop and build a celestial landing device with a team of his peers at UIC for their capstone project.

Now he is headed to Huntsville, Alabama, to intern at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, where he will be focusing on additive manufacturing using lunar regolith simulant, including the development of build and test plans, conducting performance analysis and documenting results.

Caleb Smith (left) and another engineering student prepare a device for a drop test in UIC’s High Bay Structures Laboratory. (Photo: UIC Engineering/Jim Young)

“This work aligns closely with my plans as I begin my PhD in mechanical engineering at UIC,” he said. “It provides direct, hands-on experience with the NASA project life cycle, which will be critical as I pursue research in space exploration. Additionally, I will be exploring advanced additive manufacturing techniques, including powder bed fusion, which is a process that uses a laser or electron beam to fuse powdered materials into complex, high-performance components.”

His work as an intern could significantly impact deep space travel, as a substantial technological gap remains in the ability to manufacture functional components directly from locally sourced extraterrestrial materials.

“Currently, space missions rely heavily on Earth-supplied parts, raising costs and mission risk due to resupply dependencies,” Smith said. “By enabling the local manufacturing of essential components, this work aims to enhance mission sustainability and resilience, reducing reliance on Earth-based resources and supporting NASA’s goal of a sustainable human presence in space.”

After the internship, Smith will continue his education and research in mechanical engineering under the guidance of Associate Professor Yayue Pan, as part of the NASA MIRO Center for In-Space Manufacturing: Recycling and Regolith Processing.

“My research will focus on advancing materials, processes and additive manufacturing technologies to support sustainable, on-demand resource utilization for future space exploration missions,” Smith said. “My career goal is to become an independent researcher and, ultimately, a global leader in space exploration by advancing the understanding of planetary systems and addressing the complex challenges involved in human space exploration.”

Finding his direction came from exploring a variety of opportunities at UIC. He joined student organizations and research labs and investigated different fields to gain hands-on experience. He also found the faculty to be very helpful in guiding him.

“The faculty played a significant role in my educational journey,” Smith said. “My decision to attend graduate school at UIC was strongly influenced by the research led by my advisor, Yayue Pan, who established the NASA MIRO Center for In-Space Manufacturing. Additionally, Houshang Darabi and Kenneth Brezinsky allowed me to explore exciting research opportunities early in my undergraduate career, helping me gain a deeper understanding of the research process.”

With clear goals and an array of research opportunities ahead of him, Smith highly recommends UIC to students looking at universities “where exploration and innovation are encouraged.

“The department offers a strong combination of academic rigor, hands-on learning and access to research across a variety of fields,” Smith said. “Students are supported by dedicated faculty and have the opportunity to get involved in a wide range of student organizations. Whether you’re confident in your path or still exploring your interests, (mechanical and industrial engineering) at UIC provides the resources, mentorship and flexibility to help you grow into an innovative, well-rounded engineer.”

— David Staudacher, UIC College of Engineering