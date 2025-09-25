Enhancements to Box, including Box AI 

Dear UIC community,

We are pleased to share important updates to our Box environment, including the implementation of BoxAI, that support our teaching, learning, research and administrative work at UIC.

Box AI, Box Hubs and Box Sign now available

Box AI, Box Hubs and Box Sign are now available for UIC Box accounts. These tools can improve organization, collaboration and management of data and files.

Box access is based on individual file and folder permissions. It is the individual’s responsibility to make sure permissions set for access to files with high-risk and/or sensitive data are reviewed before using Box AI.

Box AI

Available to anyone with a UIC Box account, Box AI is the first no-cost AI tool available at UIC which may be used with all university data (some exceptions noted below).

Box AI helps search, summarize and extract insights from single documents stored in Box, making it faster to find key information, create summaries of long reports and streamline routine document tasks.

Box AI within Notes is a powerful content creation tool that can help generate text from simple prompts.

Box Hubs

Secure, collaborative workspaces that centralize files, tasks and conversations for teams and projects. Box AI within Hubs can answer questions about groups of documents and create AI-powered content hubs.

Box Sign

Provides a secure, compliant e-signature solution for streamlining approvals and agreements, as an alternative to Adobe Sign, which remains available.

Access controls and our existing Box policies remain in effect. These features will only operate on files within your Box environment. Box AI only queries single files or those files explicitly included in a hub.

How do I get Box AI?

While Hubs and Sign are turned on for everyone, Box AI is a free opt-in offering.

Those who do not wish to use AI or have research or protected health information projects which explicitly forbid the use of AI should not opt-in to its use.

Opt-in to Box AI.

As with all AI tools, outputs should be reviewed for accuracy, bias and privacy considerations before use in instruction, assessment or external communications.

Where can I learn more about AI?

LinkedIn Learning offers AI training on topics such as introductions to AI, best practices and how to apply AI to support productivity, research and learning. Log in with your UIC NetID and password

Why this matters

These additions are intended to reduce administrative friction, support instructional innovation and make it easier to find and use institutional resources.

Our approach balances opportunity with caution: We are enabling tools that add value while providing training, oversight and policies needed to protect our community and data.

If you have questions, please reach out to Technology Solutions.

Please visit our recently redesigned AI Resources webpage for more information on all of our supported tools. Thank you for your ongoing partnership as we adopt technologies that support UIC’s mission.

Sincerely,

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

Technology Solutions

