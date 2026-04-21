Enterprise resource planning modernization: What it means

Dear colleagues,

You recently received a message from university system leadership introducing the University of Illinois System’s Business Modernization and Transformation initiative, which will replace our current enterprise resource planning platform, Banner, with a new, modern, cloud-based platform. We want to share what this means for the work we support and what you can expect moving forward.

We are transitioning from a complex, highly customized system first put in place over two decades ago to a flexible platform that combines finance, human resources, and, later, student information into an integrated approach that will provide a better user experience for all involved. The aim of this initiative is to deploy a modern, connected digital environment that more effectively serves our entire university community.

The transition to a modern, cloud-based enterprise resource planning system will help improve everyday interactions for faculty and students by creating consistent processes for accessing information, submitting requests, and navigating university services. In addition, updated, modern interfaces designed with students and faculty in mind will create a better experience across the university’s digital ecosystem and allow students and faculty to focus on their core missions of teaching, learning, research, and service.

As Chicago’s largest and only public research university, and with a student body that is majority first-generation, we must have systems that are accessible, intuitive, and responsive to a wide range of needs. A modern enterprise resource planning platform will help reduce administrative barriers, streamline burdensome processes across colleges and units, improve how we deliver student and employee services, and strengthen our ability to support academic and research excellence. This platform will help us make evidence-based decisions that directly support our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence.

Please visit the enterprise resource planning website to learn more about vendor options, the project timeline, and opportunities to ask questions, share feedback, or get involved.

As always, thank you for everything you do for our wonderful university.

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Chancellor

chancellor@uic.edu