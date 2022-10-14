Jakob Eriksson Sonia Bychkov Green Memoona Hasnain Yue Yin

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Read about this year’s winners:

Jakob Eriksson, College of Engineering

Sonia Bychkov Green, School of Law

Memoona Hasnain, College of Medicine

Yue Yin, College of Education