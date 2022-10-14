Excellence in teaching

October 14, 2022

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.

Read about this year’s winners:

Jakob Eriksson, College of Engineering

Sonia Bychkov Green, School of Law

Memoona Hasnain, College of Medicine

Yue Yin, College of Education

