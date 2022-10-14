Excellence in teaching
Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.
The winners will be honored at the 2022-23 Faculty Award Celebration from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East.
Read about this year’s winners:
Jakob Eriksson, College of Engineering
Sonia Bychkov Green, School of Law
Memoona Hasnain, College of Medicine
Yue Yin, College of Education
