Excellence in Teaching: Dr. Colin Haley

“When people with different perspectives work together toward a shared goal, the learning environment becomes richer for everyone,” says Dr. Colin Haley, clinical associate professor in the College of Dentistry. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Each year, UIC honors some of its most dedicated and outstanding teachers with the Award for Excellence in Teaching. The winners, who receive a $5,000 salary increase, are selected by past recipients of the award from nominations made by departments and colleges.

Dr. Colin Haley teaches dental students in the classroom and in clinical settings. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Dr. Colin Haley

Clinical Associate Professor, Oral Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences

College of Dentistry

Years at UIC: 13

What courses do you teach, and what topics do you find most engaging or meaningful to teach?

I work with our dental students throughout all four years of the curriculum in a number of different settings including in the pre-clinic, in problem-based learning sessions and overseeing their clinical work at extramural rotation sites. I find each setting to be rewarding in their own way, but perhaps the most meaningful aspect of engaging with students in so many different places across the four years is seeing how much they grow as learners, clinicians and thinkers.

What do you hope students take away from your courses?

Critical thinking skills and empathy/compassion are qualities that I think are non-negotiable for all health care providers to possess. My goal is to help students strengthen their ability to analyze information, ask thoughtful questions and make sound clinical judgments while also understanding the human experience behind every patient interaction. I try to model and create opportunities for reflection, discussion and feedback that encourage students to approach care with both intellectual curiosity and genuine compassion.

What do you enjoy most about teaching at UIC?

I love the amazing number of backgrounds we see in each class. There are so many different types of people who bring a wealth of lived experiences to the table. When I facilitate problem-based learning sessions, I’m always amazed at the various perspectives each student brings to discussion. Individually they are smart and mature, but it’s truly inspiring to see how collaboration across backgrounds fosters creativity, empathy and more holistic problem-solving. When people with different perspectives work together toward a shared goal, the learning environment becomes richer for everyone.

What advice would you give to students interested in teaching careers?

Teaching is one of the most rewarding and humbling careers you can pursue. My advice would be to stay curious and reflective because great teachers are lifelong learners. Take time to understand not only your subject matter but also how people learn. Be open to feedback, embrace change and remember that your influence often extends far beyond the classroom. The most impactful educators are those who genuinely care about their students’ growth, both personally and professionally.

What’s something you’ve learned from your students over the years?

My students have taught me the importance of adaptability and perspective. Every class brings new ideas, questions and ways of thinking that challenge me to continually evolve as an educator. They’ve reminded me that learning is not a one-way process, but rather a shared journey. I’m also constantly inspired by our students’ resilience and optimism in the face of adversity. … It motivates me to approach my own work with the same determination and positivity.