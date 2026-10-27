Expanding UIC’s Chancellor Status Committees

Dear UIC Community,

UIC is committed to supporting all members of our campus community and fostering an environment where all who study, teach, and work here are heard, respected, and supported.

As part of that ongoing commitment, Chancellor’s Status Committees bring together faculty, staff, and students to advise university leadership on matters related to representation, campus climate, policies, services, and the experiences of their respective communities. The Office for Engagement supports the committees as part of its campuswide advisory work.

Until the spring of 2026, UIC had six Chancellor’s Status Committees: the Committee on the Status of the Asian American Community (CCSAAC); the Committee on the Status of the Black Community (CCSBC); the Committee on the Status of the Latino Community (CCSLC); the Committee on the Status of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Community (CCSLGBTQC); the Committee on the Status of Persons with Disabilities Community (CCSPDC); and the Committee on the Status of Women (CCSW).

Building on this work, we are pleased to introduce two new Chancellor’s Status Committees: the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of the Jewish Community (CCSJC) and the Chancellor’s Committee on the Status of the Southwest Asian and North African Community (CCSWANAC). These committees will provide formal avenues for members of our Jewish and Southwest Asian and North African communities to share perspectives, raise issues of importance, and advise university leadership.

Together, these eight committees expand opportunities for community perspectives to help inform our work and strengthen the UIC experience. You can learn more on the Office for Engagement’s committees page.

We are grateful for the commitment of these committees and value the important role they play in strengthening our UIC community.

Sincerely,

Marie Lynn Miranda, PhD

Chancellor

Lionel E. Allen, Jr., Ed.D.

Vice Chancellor for Engagement

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu