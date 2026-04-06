Exploring Chicago careers: Employer site visits open doors for UIC students

UIC students visit the offices of BMO over spring break 2026 as participants in UIC’s Explore Chicago Careers program.

Over spring break, the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Development and Internships office partnered with UIC Career Services to host the Explore Chicago Careers: Employer Site Visits program. The immersive experience helped more than 50 undergraduate students envision their future careers across industries by visiting some of the top employers in the city. Over half of the participants were first-generation college students.

Coordinated by Lauren Gallagher and Missy Frazin, the program connected UIC students with major Chicago-area employers, bringing students into professional spaces to explore what their future could look like. Participating organizations included BMO, Aon, Illinois JusticeCorps, McDonald’s, Anti-Cruelty Society, Circana and CommunityHealth.

At each visit, students got an overview of internship and job opportunities and had the chance to connect with recruiters, staff and UIC alums. The program emphasized early-career exploration and was open to undergraduate students from any major, with priority given to first- and second-year students. Participants were required to attend at least two site visits, allowing them to gain exposure to multiple industries and workplace environments.

“This gave me more ideas about what I can do with my career and showed me ways to get involved early, like internships and volunteering,” said sophomore Kayden Dempsey, who is majoring in political science.

The program was especially impactful for students who were unsure about their career path or still exploring college majors, post-graduate options and industries. Students just starting to learn about internships benefitted, too.

“I used to think my major wasn’t something employers were looking for, but this experience completely changed that,” said Manushree Soni, a sophomore economics major. Another thing she learned from Explore Chicago Careers: “Professionals are more than ready to help us.”

By stepping into real workplaces and connecting with professionals, students left the program with increased confidence, clarity and motivation to pursue their goals. Programs like Explore Chicago Careers continue to demonstrate the power of experiential learning in helping UIC students build meaningful, flexible and fulfilling career paths.

— Lauren Gallagher, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences