Dear faculty:

This is a friendly reminder that the application is currently open for the Faculty Administrator Leadership Program 2025-26 cohort. We strongly encourage all eligible faculty to consider applying.

The Faculty Administrator Leadership Program is an academic yearlong leadership development experience designed for faculty who aspire to explore and expand their leadership potential within the university setting. The program is intended for those interested in pursuing senior academic leadership roles. Through professional sessions, networking opportunities, mentorship and executive coaching, the program supports faculty in deepening their understanding of academic administration and pathways to university leadership.

Eligibility:

Tenured, associate or full professor

Administrative appointment not necessary

All eligible faculty are welcome to apply. A nomination is not required. We welcome applications from individuals who are eager to grow as leaders and actively engage in a supportive, collaborative cohort experience.

Key dates:

Nomination and application period opens: May 6

Application deadline: May 30

Award notification: July 2025

For more information about the program, visit the FALP website or contact falp@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan

falp@uic.edu