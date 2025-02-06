Faculty Advisory Committee nominations

The campus Faculty Advisory Committee seeks nominations for faculty willing to serve in this major facet of shared governance at UIC. The entire campus faculty elects the committee in a ballot election.

According to the University Statutes, Article II, Section 4, the Faculty Advisory Committee shall provide for the orderly voicing of suggestions for the good of the university, afford added recourse for the consideration of grievances and furnish a channel for direct and concerted communication between the academic staff and the administrative officers of the university on matters of interest or concern to the academic staff.

In addition to hearing and making recommendations on faculty grievances and adding a voice in communicating the concerns of the faculty to the administration, the committee has been specified by the UIC Senate to provide hearings for and make recommendations on cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal. The university Statutes, Article IX, Section 6 were amended to permit procedures that could result in the imposition of serious sanctions other than dismissal of a faculty member.

Find more information about the Faculty Advisory Committee.

The committee is composed of two non-tenure track and seven tenured faculty members. To be eligible, faculty may not hold an administrative position, must have three years of service at UIC and must have at least a 75% appointment. Only senior rank and associate rank non-tenure track faculty members are eligible to serve. Terms are for three years, and three members are elected each year. The University Statutes permit only two faculty members from any given college to serve at one time. Subsequent vacancies are filled from the list of nominees at the preceding election.

During this election cycle, five members of the faculty are to be elected. Based on vote totals and due to unfilled seats from previous elections, the three nominees receiving the highest number of votes will be seated to fill three-year terms ending in 2028, one nominee will fill a vacant seat with a two-year term ending in 2027 and one nominee will fill a vacant seat with a one-year term ending in 2026. Members of the committee with continuing terms are Giamila Fantuzzi, professor in the College of Applied Health Sciences (term ending 2027); Tony Laden, professor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (term ending 2027); Xóchitl Bada, associate professor in the college of Liberal Arts and Sciences (term ending 2026); and Geraldine Gorman, clinical professor in the College of Nursing (term ending 2026).

Find nomination forms.

Nominees will be asked to provide a short biographical sketch (no more than one paragraph of six lines) which will accompany the ballots. Email nominations to Clerk of the Senate Elizabeth Dooley, edooley@uic.edu, by March 19, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu