Faculty Advisory Committee nominations

The campus Faculty Advisory Committee seeks nominations for faculty willing to serve in this major facet of shared governance at UIC. The committee is elected by the entire campus faculty by a ballot election.

According to the University Statutes, Article II, Section 4, the Faculty Advisory Committee shall provide for the orderly voicing of suggestions for the good of the university, afford added recourse for the consideration of grievances and furnish a channel for direct and concerted communication between the academic staff and the administrative officers of the university on matters of interest or concern to the academic staff.

In addition to hearing and making recommendations on faculty grievances and adding a voice in communicating the concerns of the faculty to the administration, the committee has been specified by the UIC Senate to provide hearings for and make recommendations on cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal. The University Statutes, Article IX, Section 6 were amended to permit procedures that could result in the imposition of serious sanctions other than dismissal of a faculty member.

Find more information about the Faculty Advisory Committee.

The committee is composed of two non-tenure-track and seven tenured faculty members. To be eligible, faculty may not hold an administrative position, must have three years of service at UIC and must have at least a 75% appointment. Only senior-rank and associate-rank non-tenure-track faculty members are eligible to serve. Terms are for three years, and three members are elected each year. The university statutes permit only two faculty members from any given college to serve at one time. Subsequent vacancies are filled from the list of nominees at the preceding election.

During this election cycle, four members of the faculty are to be elected. Based on vote totals and due to unfilled seats from previous elections, the three nominees receiving the highest number of votes will be seated to fill three-year terms ending in 2029, and one nominee will fill a vacant seat with a two-year term ending in 2028.

Members of the committee with continuing terms are:

Sandra De Groote, professor, University Library, term ends 2027

Giamila Fantuzzi, professor, College of Applied Health Sciences, term ends 2027

Tony Laden, professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, term ends 2027

Mark Hallenbeck, senior lecturer, College of Engineering, term ends 2028

Jonathan Mekinda; associate professor; College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts; term ends 2028

Find the nominating form.

Nominees will be asked to provide a short biographical sketch (no more than one paragraph of six lines), which will accompany the ballots. Nominations should be emailed to Elizabeth Dooley, clerk of the Senate, by March 20, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Dooley

edooley@uic.edu