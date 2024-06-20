Faculty Awards ceremony set for Feb. 6, 2025

Dear campus community,

On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, we will recognize and celebrate outstanding faculty achievements with a special event, the 2024-25 Faculty Awards Ceremony and Reception. We kindly ask administrators and faculty to mark this date on their calendars.

To ensure we honor as many faculty members as possible, the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs is accepting submissions of prestigious awards on an ongoing basis. If you have received a prestigious external award since Aug. 1, 2023, or by July 31, 2024, please complete the submission form by Friday, Sept. 27.

Due to space and time constraints, we will limit recognition at this event to highly prestigious external awards. If you are unsure whether your award qualifies, please review the criteria on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs’ External Awards webpage.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Mike Stieff

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Houlihan

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu