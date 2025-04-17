Faculty entrepreneurs, innovators: Apply for leadership program

Dear colleagues,

Please consider applying for the 2025 Faculty Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, a highly selective program that empowers faculty innovators to develop ventures that translate research into real-world impact. The program brings together exceptional faculty from all three University of Illinois campuses and provides an accessible and time-efficient way to gain the knowledge, skills, mentorship and networks needed for entrepreneurship.

The program is offered at no cost to faculty, and no venture idea or startup experience is required.

For more information and to submit an application, visit the program website. The deadline to submit an application is May 1.

Thank you,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Deepak Somaya

felp@business.illinois.edu