Fall 2024 All Campus Climate Survey Report available
The Fall 2024 All Campus Climate Survey Report is now available on the Campus Climate Survey website.
In addition to the full report, you’ll find:
- The All Campus Climate Survey Report Guide, which includes background on the survey, guiding questions to support reflection and discussion and links to relevant campus resources.
- A PowerPoint presentation summarizing key findings.
The survey and report were developed in collaboration with SoundRocket, a Michigan-based social science research firm. UIC partnered with SoundRocket to ensure confidentiality for participants and to align with similar surveys conducted across the University of Illinois System.
Unit- and college-level reports will be shared directly with leadership in the coming days.
For questions or support in reviewing the findings, please contact the Office of Equity & Diversity at diversity@uic.edu.
