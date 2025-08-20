The University of Illinois System announces that applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2025 President’s Research Travel Assistance Program.

This is a competitive award granting up to 10 students a maximum of $600 in funding to travel to professional conferences between Oct. 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, for the purpose of presenting papers, posters or creative work related to issues of representation.

Research areas may include, but are not limited to, scholarly and/or creative work on socioeconomic status, rural vs. urban, race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability and national origin.

Additionally, issues such as barriers to participation and success, disparities in access to opportunities and resources, and the inclusion of diverse perspectives and lived experiences may be considered.

Learn more and apply by Sept. 22.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Helmink

shelmink@uillinois.edu

uspscholarships@uillinois.edu