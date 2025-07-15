Fall 2025 U-PASS Program

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail, as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line, except the South Shore Line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.

For U-PASS details and to add Metra Rail, visit the U-PASS+ webpage.

All statuses reset to opt out at the start of each fall semester. For fall 2025, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ are available for all students taking six or more credit hours. Students who wish to participate must set their status to opt in.

Fall U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from Aug. 20-Dec. 17; dates for the College of Medicine are Aug. 11-Dec. 24 and dates for the College of Dentistry are Aug. 20-Dec 24.

The deadline to opt out for the Fall 2025 U-PASS and U-PASS+ is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10.

After Sept. 28, the status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

Fees: Fall 2025 U-PASS (CTA) is $163 for most students; College of Medicine students pay $175. Fall 2025 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $380 for most students; College of Medicine students pay $399.



U-PASS distribution will occur Aug. 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., below the Bowling Alley in Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly on the U-PASS webpage. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Faculty or staff can also ditch the traffic and take advantage of UIC’s commuter benefit.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu