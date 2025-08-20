Fall semester parking and traffic

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The first two weeks of the fall semester are the busiest time for traffic in UIC parking facilities and lots as well as the surrounding streets.

We expect campus parking locations to reach maximum capacity levels, and they will close to users without current parking assignments. To ensure access, please make sure your valid UIC parking hangtag is displayed when entering a lot.

During this busy time, we ask for your patience and, as always, encourage you to drive safely and follow all directional signage when on campus.

Parking Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu