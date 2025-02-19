Family Support Research and Training Center launches new podcast

The Family Support Research and Training Center in the UIC College of Applied Health Sciences has launched the first episode of their new podcast, “Family Support Stories.” This podcast amplifies the voices and stories of unpaid family caregivers; connects aging and disability networks; and bridges the gap between research, policy and the experiences of families providing support.

The first episode, “The Family Support Crisis,” discusses the challenges unpaid family caregivers face, particularly those who are supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Yolanda, the mother of a 40-year-old daughter with a disability, shares her experiences providing full-time care while dealing with her own aging and health issues. Joe Caldwell, a researcher, highlights the critical role of family caregivers, noting that their support needs are increasing due to an aging population and a direct care workforce crisis. Solutions discussed include expanding self-direction in care, improving respite care and the RAISE Family Caregiver Council’s national strategy to support caregivers.

Listen to the episode now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, I Heart Radio or Amazon Music.