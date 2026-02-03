Feb. 7 Polk Street closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Due to a crane lift for maintenance activity and equipment removal at the College of Medicine East Tower, Polk Street will be closed between Wolcott Avenue and Wood Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7. In addition, access to building floors 9-14 will be restricted to ensure safety during the crane lift.

As part of this work, barricades will be placed at the intersections of Polk and Wood streets and Polk Street and Wolcott Avenue. Flaggers will be in place to direct vehicular traffic, and UIC Police will also be present to assist. Vehicles should use Taylor or Harrison streets for east/west travel during this period.

In addition, the eastbound CTA stop at Polk and Wood streets will be inaccessible until the work is completed. UIC Intracampus bus service will also be affected and rerouted as the work takes place. The Cook County Hospital Parking Garage will remain open and can be entered and exited through the east gate on Wood Street.

Pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on both sides of Polk Street. The College of Medicine East Tower and College of Medicine East buildings can be entered from Wolcott Avenue. The Polk Street pedestrian access to the Cook County Hospital Parking Garage will also be accessible from Wolcott Avenue.

Please proceed with caution if you must be in the area during this work. Pedestrians should completely avoid the area if possible.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu