February Professional Development webinars
UIC Human Resources Organizational Development invites you to join our February professional development webinars, open to all UIC employees. All sessions are virtual and free, unless otherwise noted.
Visit the HR Training Calendar to view full course descriptions and to register.
Webinars for all UIC staff and faculty
- Part III: Tame Your Inbox — Managing Outlook Emails Efficiently — Feb. 3; 11 a.m.
- Clear Desk, Clear Mind: The Art of Workspace Organization — Feb. 5; 2 p.m.
- Foundations of Emotional Intelligence — Feb. 10; 11 a.m.
- Introduction to Counter-Productive Work Behavior—Feb. 10; 1 p.m.
- Mastering your Emotions with Emotional Intelligence — Feb. 12; 2 p.m.
- Building a Culture of Accountability — Feb. 17; 10 a.m.
- Walking in Their Shoes: Building Empathy Through Emotional Intelligence — Feb. 17: 2 p.m.
- You & UIC: Professional Development — Feb. 19; 11 a.m.
- Emotional Intelligence: Unlocking Happiness — Feb. 19: 2 p.m.
- Building Resilience Through Emotional Intelligence — Feb. 24; 11 a.m.
- You & UIC: Employee Perks and Services — Feb. 24; 1 p.m.
- Emotional Intelligence: Navigating and Resolving Conflict — Feb. 26; 11 a.m.
- You & UIC: Tuition Waiver — Feb. 26; 1 p.m.
Webinars for supervisors and human resources representatives
- Introduction to Coaching for Performance — Feb. 3: 1 p.m.
- Value Over Ego: Preventing Ego-Driven Leadership and Counterproductive Work Behaviors — Feb. 5: 11 a.m.
- Leading for Impact: Reducing Counterproductive Behaviors and Building Stronger Teams — Feb. 12: 10 a.m.
For details and registration: Visit the UIC HR Training Calendar
Questions? Contact mycareeruic@uillinois.edu
For more information, please contact:
Karen Alexander
kmabry2@uic.edu