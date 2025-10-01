Fire up, Flames, at the Chicago Marathon!

Join the UIC community on Sunday, Oct. 12, to support over 50,000 runners in the Chicago Marathon as they pass in front of Student Center East at mile marker 17.5. As part of UIC Family Weekend, you can bring your family and friends to the official cheer zone and enjoy performances by the UIC Pep Band and UIC Spirit Squad while cheering on our runners! Free Ryze Coffee while supplies last!

Time: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Location:

Student Center East

750 S. Halsted St.

Chicago

How to get involved:

Register to participate in the Cheer Zone and encourage runners with UIC Student Leadership & Civic Engagement, UIC Athletics and the rest of the UIC community. You can make signs on site, volunteer to hold signs and cheer on the runners!

Register.

Running in the marathon?

If you are running in the marathon, let us know! We would love to cheer for you as you take on this incredible challenge. And we’d like to share your stories on the UIC today site and our social media channels.

Volunteering in the marathon?

Many of you, your UIC departments or your student organizations already volunteer for the Chicago Marathon each year. You can track your service hours for your volunteering. Student Leadership & Civic Engagement also would love to hear from you and how you volunteered for the marathon!

Parking and transportation

UIC-Halsted Blue Line

Take a Blue Line train and exit at UIC-Halsted. Use the Halsted Street exit and walk one block south on Halsted Street to Student Center East.

Parking

Convenient parking will be available for just $5 in Lot 4 on Taylor Street.

Entrance accessible on the Taylor St. entrance through the parking structure.

UIC Parking Lot 4

760 W. Taylor St.

Chicago

Tag us @ThisisUIC @UICSLCE #ChicagoMarathonUIC

Media