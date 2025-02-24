Flames coaches and players help support cancer research in style

In January, pediatric oncology patients, along with their siblings and parents, attended a pizza and painting party to paint sneakers that UIC Flames coaches wore during the Coaches vs. Cancer game Feb. 16. (Photo: Ozzie Stern/UIC Athletics)

UIC Flames coaches sported some very special shoes at the Feb. 16 UIC men’s basketball game against Missouri State as part of an annual event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

At the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser, organized by UI Health, the University of Illinois Cancer Center and UIC Athletics, the coaches showed off custom shoes painted at a party in January by Flames athletes and coaches and pediatric cancer patients, doctors, nurses and staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois at UI Health. The Flames came from behind at the end of the second half to win 63-58 against the Bears. After the game and throughout the following week, the shoes were auctioned off to raise funds for cancer research.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a national collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches, of which UIC coaches are part. By highlighting the personal stories of cancer patients, community leadership and the leadership of professional coaches nationwide with year-round fundraising and advocacy, the aim is to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living. Since 1993, coaches nationwide have raised more than $167 million for the American Cancer Society through Coaches vs. Cancer.

Through its partnership with UIC Athletics, the University of Illinois Cancer Center builds awareness among the UIC community and Flames sports fans about cancer prevention, screening and clinical trials.

See photos below of the painting party in January and the shoes in action at the Feb. 16 game.