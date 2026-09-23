Flames step in to serve the community

On Sept. 11, 2026, UIC Flames fanned out across Chicago to serve the community.
At Union Station, UIC students and staff joined dozens of other volunteers, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, to pack meals for those in need. Over on campus, UIC volunteers upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry.
See photos from the day of service below.
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)
For a Fall Flames Day of Service, UIC students and staff joined an effort with Gov. JB Pritzker to pack meals at Union Station, while others upcycled t-shirts at the School of Public Health for the Flames Food Pantry. (Photos: Creative and Digital Services)