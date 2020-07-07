The Center for Student Involvement is hosting a Flames Summer Series through Zoom and virtual skill building sessions.

There are seven different types of workshops that are two to four weeks long.

Students can have fun while learning to take awesome photos, create videos, learn calligraphy, create origami, dance hula, learn how to play the ukulele, and plant succulents/cacti.

The workshops are FREE and available on first come, first -erved basis. UIC students can RSVP for their spot today at go.uic.edu/FlamesSummerSeries.