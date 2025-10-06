Flu shots at UIC for employees and retirees

The UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy has partnered with the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to provide seasonal flu shots at no charge to eligible State of Illinois employees and retirees.

State of Illinois employees and retirees enrolled in either the Quality Care Health Plan (QCHP) or state-sponsored managed care plans (HMO or OAP) are eligible to receive the seasonal flu shot. Dependents, spouses, contractual workers, volunteers, consultants, part-time employees not enrolled in a group insurance plan and students are not eligible for seasonal flu shots through this program. Employees who have opted out of health insurance coverage through the state are also not eligible for seasonal flu shots through this program.

This is a walk-in clinic, so please note the following:

Employees must present their health insurance card from their university/state-sponsored health plan and verification of university employment (i-Card).

Retirees and survivors must present their university/state-sponsored health insurance card and a state ID or driver’s license.

When:

West side of campus

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Student Center West, Thompson Room C

828 S. Wolcott St.

East side of campus

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Student Center East, Cardinal Room 329

750 S. Halsted St.

If you have questions regarding this seasonal flu shot program, contact the UIC Retzky College of Pharmacy at 312-996-6300.

For more information, please contact:

Sheila Allen

sallen7@uic.edu