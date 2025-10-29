Food and well-being resources available now

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

Beginning Nov. 1, changes to federal food-assistance programs will impact many members of our community. Dealing with food insecurity and other stressors during these times of uncertainty while trying to succeed academically can feel overwhelming. It is important we acknowledge the toll these changes can have on our mental health and ensure we share what supports are available to help on-campus and in our communities.

What you can do

Familiarize yourself with food assistance locations on- and off-campus so you know where to go when you need it and what types of food you can expect.

If you know someone who may be struggling, consider sharing the following resources with them; sometimes the hardest step is knowing where to go. If you are a faculty or staff member, we encourage you to share this information with your colleagues and students.

If you are in a position where you can support others, consider donating to the Pop-Up Pantry, Office of the Dean of Students emergency fund or your local food bank. Any contribution can go a long way in supporting individuals and their families.

Food assistance on campus

UIC Pop-Up Pantry – Student Center East Tower, 2nd Floor

The Pop-Up Pantry is a free resource for all UIC students open on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more, or to register to use, contact the Wellness Center at wellnesscenter@uic.edu, call 312-413-2120, or visit the Pop-Up Pantry website.

The Pop-Up Pantry is a free resource for all UIC students open on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. To learn more, or to register to use, contact the Wellness Center at wellnesscenter@uic.edu, call 312-413-2120, or visit the Pop-Up Pantry website. Dion’s Chicago Dream Vault – Student Center West Basement

The Dream Vault offers healthy fruits and vegetables at no cost to health sciences students facing food insecurity. Lockers are stocked each morning with fresh produce. Registration is required to utilize the lockers. Availability is limited; however, registration is ongoing and names will be added to a waiting list and accepted as spots become available. For more information, contact the Wellness Center at wellnesscenter@uic.edu.

The Dream Vault offers healthy fruits and vegetables at no cost to health sciences students facing food insecurity. Lockers are stocked each morning with fresh produce. Registration is required to utilize the lockers. Availability is limited; however, registration is ongoing and names will be added to a waiting list and accepted as spots become available. For more information, contact the Wellness Center at wellnesscenter@uic.edu. Office of the Dean of Students

The Office of the Dean of Students supports students experiencing personal hardship and in need of resources of assistance. If you don’t have enough to eat or don’t know where your next meal is coming from, request assistance through the basic needs form.

The Office of the Dean of Students supports students experiencing personal hardship and in need of resources of assistance. If you don’t have enough to eat or don’t know where your next meal is coming from, request assistance through the basic needs form. U & I Care Meals

U & I Care Meals provides support for students with immediate food needs. All undergraduate, graduate and professional students enrolled in at least three credit hours can apply for up to 10 meal swipes. Visit the U & I Care Meals website for additional details and to apply.

U & I Care Meals provides support for students with immediate food needs. All undergraduate, graduate and professional students enrolled in at least three credit hours can apply for up to 10 meal swipes. Visit the U & I Care Meals website for additional details and to apply. Resources in UIC schools and colleges

Many colleges across UIC have additional food resources available for their students. For more information, contact the school or college’s student affairs representative.

View additional food bank search tools and cultural and neighborhood resources.

Mental health and well-being support

The Counseling Center offers a wide range of confidential services at no additional cost to eligible UIC students. To request an initial consultation or learn more, call 312-996-3490.

Crisis services are available 24/7 by contacting 312-996-3490. If calling after hours, on weekends or on holidays, select “2” during the automated message.

Statewide mental health support

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (call or text 988).

Crisis Text Line (text “HOME” to 741-741).

Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) (call 911 and request CARE team).

Additional crisis resources can be found in Section 3 of the Student’s Guide to Accessing Behavioral Health Services at UIC.

We understand that changes to assistance programs can create uncertainty. Our goal is to make sure you have clear, reliable information and access to the resources that can help support you. If you find yourself in need, please take advantage of the supports listed above or connect with our teams for more information or guidance.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg, PhD

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Lionel Allen

Interim Vice Chancellor for Equity and Diversity

For more information, please contact:

UIC Health and Wellbeing

wellbeing@uic.edu