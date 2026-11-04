For faculty: UIC Extended Campus, Instructional Design and Media Production Studio

Dear UIC faculty,

I am writing to share information about UIC Extended Campus and the UIC Instructional Design and Media Production Studio, two central units in the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs organizational structure that support online education and instructional innovation at UIC. I had the opportunity to share this information with the UIC Senate on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and it was noted that more faculty would like to understand these areas.

UIC Extended Campus serves as UIC’s central unit for professional development, continuing education and online learning and plays a leading role in UIC’s Online Initiative. Extended Campus partners with academic colleges throughout the development and operation of new online degree programs, providing support in areas including early market assessment, program planning and launch, recruitment and retention strategy, marketing and student support.

The UIC Instructional Design and Media Production Studio supports faculty in the design and development of online courses. The studio opened in 2023 and has since worked with 97 UIC faculty. Its approach incorporates established instructional design practices, including Understanding by Design and adult learning principles, as well as course-review practices informed by online learning standards.

A few important points about this work:

Academic units retain responsibility for their academic programs. Colleges and departments identify and schedule the instructors who develop and teach Extended Campus courses, and departments determine tuition after receiving competitor research from Extended Campus.

Services are centrally supported. Extended Campus and the studio are centrally funded administrative units, and colleges are not charged for studio course production or Extended Campus recruitment, retention, marketing, advising and digital advertising services associated with these programs.

Online courses receive structured design and quality support. The studio uses a two-part course review process addressing course goals, learning objectives and assessments, followed by review of course elements within the Canvas template. Faculty determine which instructional-design recommendations will be implemented.

Faculty intellectual property is addressed through the course development agreement. Faculty retain rights to pre-existing intellectual property they created for other purposes, while the agreement supports continuity of the online course and program.

For faculty who would like additional information, we have developed a comprehensive FAQ that provides more detail about the tuition-revenue model, course development agreements and intellectual property, recruitment practices, instructional design and quality review, currently managed online programs and the process for launching an existing UIC degree in an online modality. Please see the FAQ and budget MOU in Box for information.

Academic units interested in exploring a partnership or learning more may contact:

Nicolas Bernal

Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor for UIC Extended Campus

nbernal@uic.edu

Chris Blakesley

Executive Director, Instructional Design & Media Studio

cblakes@uic.edu

Thank you for your continued commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities for UIC students.

Sincerely,

Nicolas Bernal

Interim Executive Director

UIC Extended Campus

For more information, please contact:

Nicolas Bernal

nbernal@uic.edu