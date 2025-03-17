For Pi Day, Chancellor Miranda serves up slices

To celebrate Pi Day, March 14 (or 3/14), UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda invited the UIC community to come enjoy a slice of pie and other sweets at events at the Daley Library on the east side of campus and the Library of the Health Sciences on the west. Pi Day is named for the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, roughly 3.14, a mathematical constant in pies!

See the galley below of photos from both Pi Day events.