For the Zayad family, UIC was a second home 

Zayad family, left to right: Bassam, Sireen, Luma, Sameira, Yasmine, Reem and Mahmoud with Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda (center) and UIC Provost Karen Colley (right) (Photo: Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda/UIC)

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When Yasmine Zayad received her diploma from the University of Illinois Chicago last month, she was following in her family’s footsteps — nearly all of them graduated from UIC.

Yasmine, who graduated with a degree in business management, was the fifth of her siblings to attend the same college their father briefly studied at 40 years earlier. Her brother Mahmoud, already a UIC alum, earned his master’s degree in computer science last month.

Growing up in the Zayad family, Yasmine and her siblings were constantly regaled by their father Zakaria’s stories of his wonderful experiences on the UIC campus and how he loved seeing the cityscape as he walked from one class to another.

He enrolled at UIC after immigrating from Amman, Jordan, in 1985. After one year, he made a difficult decision to focus on work, but his love for UIC didn’t end.

“We finished for him,” said Yasmine, who was raised in Homer Glen. “All of our hard work was because of him. He set the foundation, and we were able to build upon it.”

UIC ties

Their father died in 2021. But they believe he was with them in spirit when the family took the commencement stage to have their photograph taken with UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda and UIC Provost Karen Colley this spring.

Yasmine’s mother, Sameira, said it was heartwarming to watch her children on graduation day and as they found their own paths at the same college her late husband attended.

“My husband would have been very proud and thrilled to see all of them walk across the stage. He loved Chicago, and he loved UIC for all it symbolized,” said Sameira. “It was why he immigrated to America, and although he didn’t graduate, he had wonderful and memorable experiences there.”

As a student, Yasmine also worked in the chancellor’s office for two years. That was one of the best parts of her academic career, she said, because of the friends she made. The care she experienced from teachers and advisors was another highlight of college.

“They genuinely care about you, and they genuinely want you to do good,” said Yasmine. “I align with my father in appreciation of the atmosphere and the blessings of being able to get an education and having a beautiful view.”

Along with Yasmine and Mahmoud, other siblings with UIC ties are sisters Luma, who graduated in 2014 with a degree in classical studies and history; Reem, who in 2015 earned her undergraduate nursing degree and in 2020 her doctor of nursing practice degree; and Sireen, who graduated in 2025 with a degree in architecture. A younger brother, Bassam, is considering the trades.

Zakaria Zayad with his wife, Sameira (center), and their daughter, Luma, at UIC in 2014. (Photo: Provided by the Zayad family)

Building memories

Luma remembers once visiting the campus with her father and sharing a meal at the longstanding Thai Bowl restaurant nearby. It’s a treasured memory. Her father told her UIC gave him the encouragement he needed as a new immigrant.

“I remember my father talking about how he had great support at UIC from one of his professors who even helped him translate his name into English,” said Luma. “He felt UIC students were provided with a world-class opportunity in a world-class city.”

She called UIC a second home for her and her family and recalled special moments like bringing her younger brother to campus to speak with a professor for a school project, sharing a class with her sister Reem and attending her sister Sireen’s architecture exhibit on campus.

“My time at UIC really taught me how to think critically, have discipline and to feed my curiosity,” said Luma. “It was at UIC I met people from all walks of life and explored subjects I never considered. It provided me with experiences that fueled my spark. My time at UIC and the people there helped me develop the skill set to enable my academic and professional success.”

Reem’s decision to attend UIC was inspired not just by their father but also by Luma. At UIC, Reem found a rigorous nursing program that is among the leading programs in the country. A favorite college memory of hers was taking the pool plunge in medical scrubs, a tradition for graduating nursing students.

“My time in the nursing program was the most difficult time of my academic life, but it was also the most fun,” said Reem. “There were about 90 students in my cohort, and the bonds we formed made for some of my favorite memories.”

Yasmine Zayad with Chancellor Miranda at the Spring 2026 commencement ceremony. (Photo: Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda/UIC)

Walking in father’s footsteps

She said when the family gathers, the particularities of the UIC campus often come up in conversations.

“Whether it was intentional or not, UIC has become a family legacy for us, and it is a common bond we all share,” said Reem. “Although we chose different paths, we can all reminisce about getting lost in BSB, commuting in the winter and fighting the wind tunnels around campus.”

For Sireen, her father’s love for Chicago and its architecture are things she carries with her still. They led her to study architecture and pursue a career in the field. A memory: her father driving the kids around the neighborhood to show them architectural landmarks he remembered from his time on campus.

“UIC was the center of success in my family,” said Sireen. “To have a degree meant future security, and for my parents, it was also important that their children achieve more than they did, as they did not receive the chance to complete their education.”

Sireen said not only did they study at their father’s school, but their chosen vocations also honored him.

“He was in construction — I studied architecture. He had various businesses over the years — Yasmine studied business. He was always trying to stay healthy — Reem studied nursing. He was a history buff — Luma studied classics. He would build and install technology — Mahmoud studied data science,” said Sireen.

The Zayad children said they are forever thankful to their parents for the sacrifices they made to give them a college education.

“Every time I attended a UIC graduation for my children, it was to celebrate a completely unique journey, a different passion and a new milestone for our family,” said Sameira. “Watching all my kids find their own paths to success at the same college has been an incredible, heartwarming experience.”