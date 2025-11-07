Former FDA commissioner Robert Califf talks politics and future of health research at UIC Chair Chats

For decades, Dr. Robert M. Califf has been a national leader in health research and policy, including two stints as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, top positions at Duke University and roles at Google Health and Verily.

But for Califf, the most meaningful part of his career has been his impact on the students, doctors and researchers he’s worked with as a teacher or mentor.

“For me, it’s always the people that came up through the system who went on to do better things than I could do,” he told UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda during Chair Chats on Oct. 28.

“I go through airports today, and people bump into me and say, ‘Hey, I rounded with you 25 years ago, and you said this thing, and it changed what I decided to do after that,’” Califf said. “That’s the kind of thing that makes me feel good.”

Califf reflected on his long career, the state of U.S. science today and other topics at the most recent installment of Chair Chats at the Retzky College of Pharmacy in partnership with UI Health’s Distinguished Scholar Series. The Chair Chats series, which launched last year with Dr. Anthony Fauci, brings well-known leaders to campus for illuminating conversations.

Miranda began the chat by relating how she met Califf years ago. It was during a presentation to academic health leadership at Duke University, where they both were on the faculty. Leaning over to the stranger next to her, Miranda explained that the problem being presented could be solved with geospatial methods, one of her specialties. That person, of course, was Califf, and the conversation they had after the meeting kicked off a long and fruitful research partnership, Miranda said.

“We co-authored together. We presented at various conferences. We’ve written grant proposals together. And I’m very proud of the fact that he still uses some of the maps that my research group produced,” Miranda said. “Rob has been a really highly valued colleague for a long time.”

Califf grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, where he was captain of his high school’s state championship basketball team. When his younger brother was born with ABO incompatibly, a condition where mother and baby have incompatible blood types, Califf’s parents asked doctors if he could be treated with transfusion. They were rebuffed, with devastating consequences, Califf said.

“My little brother died and could have easily been salvaged by this needed treatment,” he said.

In retrospect, Califf said, this tragic event seems like a clear motivation to pursue a career in medicine. But the experience broke the family’s trust in doctors, he added. “To them it was like, can you trust these people?”

Califf studied clinical psychology during his first years at Duke University, the institution that would become his home for the next half century. But after some formative experiences, including witnessing the use of an early defibrillator to treat cardiac arrhythmia, Califf became a cardiologist.

Dr. Robert M. Califf talks with UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda at the Retzky College of Pharmacy during a Chair Chats event on Oct. 28, 2025. (Photo: Martin Hernandez/UIC)

In addition to years of practicing medicine and teaching at the Duke University School of Medicine, Califf is the founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, the largest academic clinical research organization in the nation. He has been a steadfast advocate for ensuring greater diversity in clinical trials and fair access to health care, Miranda said.

“If you’re operating a system which is designed to produce inequity, then you say, we’re going to fix it by doing clinical trials that are equitable,” Califf said.

His clinical trial work led to many interactions with the FDA, and in 2015, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the FDA’s Office of Medical Products and Tobacco. Later that year, President Obama nominated him for the top job in the agency, and he reprised the role under President Biden from 2022 to 2025.

Miranda asked him about the most challenging decision he had to make at the FDA.

“It wasn’t the most difficult,” Califf said of his answer. But controversy arose when Califf, a political appointee, chose not to intervene in a decision made by a top civil servant in the agency chain of command to override disapproval for an intervention targeting Duchene’s muscular dystrophy.

“There were a lot of people who disagreed with what I did. But fast forward to today, I think it was a really important precedent that I hope we’ll go back to,” Califf said. “The minute political appointees start making decisions about individual products, where do you draw the line over political influence, over what gets on the market, and what doesn’t?” he said. “One reason that we have such great medical technology in the U.S. is that the FDA’s decisions about individual products have not been political.”

Califf also reflected on his failure to pass meaningful tobacco reforms.

“The FDA cannot outlaw nicotine, but it can set standards for what is allowed with nicotine, and it also can regulate the types of flavors used in tobacco,” he said. “But to get that through, you had to get through the whole of Health and Human Services and the executive branch and had to fend off all sorts of political tradeoffs that would have occurred had it gone through. And frankly, we just lost.”

Miranda and Califf also discussed the high costs of medicines in the U.S., the addictive properties of social media and the risks and benefits of integrating AI in medicine.

“The major use of AI right now in health care is to separate people from their wallets, to distinguish people in whom you make money versus people in whom you don’t,” he said. “Practicing clinicians tell me they’re under intense pressure to generate margin … We need to change that.”