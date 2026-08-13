Former pediatric oncologist got answers, treatment from Comprehensive Stroke Center

Dr. Mary Lou Schmidt practiced as a pediatric oncologist at UI Health for more than 30 years. Working closely with children and families navigating the unknowns of cancer, she has always understood how clear, transparent answers — from diagnosis through treatment and recovery — can help patients and families feel in control.

So when she encountered unknowns with her own health, she was motivated to find the same level of support from her care team.

It started one evening after a long walk and yoga class. She didn’t feel like anything was off when she returned home, but as she wrote a note in her journal, her handwriting looked unusually sloppy. She blamed it on the pen.

But within a few hours, she had lost all strength in her arm. She knew it was time for a trip to the hospital, where she would be diagnosed with a stroke.

“She was unique in the sense that she did not have any of the classic vascular risk factors that we see in patients with a stroke — such as hypertension or diabetes — and she had a very healthy lifestyle,” explained UI Health neurologist Dr. Fernando Testai.

“I don’t take any medicine. I’ve always exercised. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink heavily,” Schmidt added. “So, it was quite a shock to have a stroke.”

Lacking any obvious causes, her care team at UI Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center had to look deeper to understand what caused her stroke.

“We discovered that she had elevated levels of lipoprotein A, which is something that many centers don’t even look for,” Testai said. “It’s genetically determined, so by finding this in her case, we not only were able to understand what caused her stroke, but we were also able to identify something that can affect the health of her entire family.”

Schmidt, meanwhile, remained focused on her recovery. Within five days of her stroke, she began her rehab with UI Health’s Stroke Rehabilitation Program. After about three months of rehabilitation, Schmidt said she had worked through the worst of her fatigue, and after three more months, she had regained her pre-stroke strength.

“I couldn’t play one key on the piano, and within six weeks, I could again play the piano,” Schmidt said. “I can paint by number. I can garden, wash my hair, do all the things that I would normally be able to do.”

Certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center — the highest level of stroke certification for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals — means UI Health has the expertise to provide diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation care for even the most complex stroke cases.

“I really have always valued UI Health when I was working with them as a physician,” Schmidt added. “And certainly, my respect for them only rose working with them as a patient.”

— Jack Martin, UI Health