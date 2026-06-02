Four UIC faculty featured at American Writers Festival across storytelling, history and cultural studies

Four faculty members from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will participate in the 2026 American Writers Festival, bringing their scholarship and expertise to one of Chicago’s premier celebrations of literature and storytelling.

Representing the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences are Peter Coviello, professor and head of English, whose recent essay was named a 2026 Best American Essay, edited by M. Gessen; Darius Bost, associate professor of Black studies and gender and women’s studies; Lilia Fernández, professor of history; and Karen Su, clinical associate professor of global Asian studies.

Hosted by the American Writers Museum, the annual festival brings together authors, scholars and readers for free public programs exploring the stories, ideas and experiences that shape American life.

Coviello will be featured in “Masters of the American Short Story,” a discussion with acclaimed authors Lauren Groff and John Stauffer. Bost will participate in “America at 250: Untold Stories,” a conversation highlighting overlooked narratives in the nation’s history. Fernández will join “Social Change, Faith and the Making of Latino Chicago” to examine the role of religion and community in shaping the city’s Latino experience. Su will lead a children’s story time featuring her book “Ai Ya Boo Means I Love You.”

Together, the four faculty members represent the breadth of LAS scholarship, from literary studies and cultural criticism to history, identity and community storytelling. Their participation underscores UIC’s commitment to public engagement and the role of the humanities in fostering dialogue beyond the classroom.

The American Writers Festival will take place June 6-7 in downtown Chicago. Festival events are free and open to the public.

Learn more and attend.

— Jonathan Cecero, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences