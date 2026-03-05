Free access to Kaplan Test Prep continues for Illinois students

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

We are pleased to announce that the Prepare for Illinois’ Future program, powered by Kaplan’s All Access License and funded through a state initiative proposed by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly, will continue beyond Feb. 28. This means thousands of students at UIC and across Illinois will maintain free, ongoing access to Kaplan’s industry‑leading test and career preparation resources.

To date, 3,887 UIC students have participated in the program with 5,985 enrollments, saving over $11 million on test and career preparation.

For students planning to pursue graduate school admission, professional licensure or a career‑related exam, this program offers an excellent opportunity to build the skills and confidence needed to excel. Students will learn from expert instructors, follow personalized study plans and receive the support necessary to prepare for what comes next.

Program benefits include:

Access to 40+ comprehensive test prep courses (including LSAT, MCAT, GRE, NCLEX and more)

Personalized study plans to help identify high‑impact focus areas

Realistic, high‑quality preparation with expert instruction designed to help students master their exams

All UIC students are encouraged to take advantage of this continued opportunity.

Students can enroll today at Go.Kaplan.com/Illinois.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Sharron M. Evans

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Testing Services

testing@uic.edu