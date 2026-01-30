Free Kaplan test prep for students ends soon

Dear UIC students, faculty and staff,

UIC has enjoyed a strong partnership with Prepare for Illinois’ Future Powered by Kaplan’s All Access License, a program administered through the Illinois Student Assistance Commission that offers students free access to Kaplan’s industry-leading test preparation resources. Since its launch in spring 2025, 2,494 UIC students have enrolled in 3,600 courses, demonstrating strong demand and trust in the program’s value.

However, the free Kaplan All Access offer for UIC students is coming to an end, with the final enrollment deadline on Feb. 28, 2026.

Students who enroll before the deadline can secure up to 12 months of free access to preparation materials for 40+ admissions exams, professional credentials, licensure tests and skills‑development courses, including GRE, GMAT, MCAT, LSAT, NCLEX‑RN, CPA and more.

Whether students plan to pursue graduate school or enter the workforce after graduation, this is a valuable opportunity to take advantage of high-quality, realistic test preparation courses that can help them take the next step in their future with confidence.

Enroll by Feb. 28 at Go.Kaplan.com/Illinois.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Sharron Evans, JD

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC Testing Services

testing@uic.edu