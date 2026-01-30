Free men’s basketball tickets for faculty, staff and guests

UIC faculty and staff are invited to a big night of Flames basketball Friday, Feb. 6, as the UIC men’s basketball team takes on Belmont at 8 p.m. at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Faculty, staff and their guests can receive free tickets to the game and enjoy the excitement of a matchup that will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, showcasing UIC on a national stage.

Faculty, staff and their guests can redeem tickets by presenting a valid UIC ID at the Credit Union 1 Arena box office. For questions, please contact the UIC Ticket Office at 312-413-8421.