Free Webinar: Before, During and After the Pandemic: Leveraging QM in Support of MSCHE Accreditation

Thursday, March 24, noon

In this webinar, presenters will highlight examples of how their institutions have leveraged policies, practices and plans developed in a way that aligns Quality Matters with their re-accreditation self-study (Middle States). Register for the next QM Success Story today.

This is a free event that only requires a Quality Matters MyQM account. If you have not created a MyQM account, you will be prompted to create one via the above registration link.

Questions?

If you have questions about the event or QM in general, please contact Sam Day, instructional designer with UIC Extended Campus, samday@uic.edu.