From around the world, students build biotechnology skills in Rockford

Eight students joined the program this fall, from Palestine, India, Mexico, Taiwan and the United States. About 35 students are currently enrolled.

The Master of Science in Medical Biotechnology Program brings students from around the world to the College of Medicine Rockford for a hands-on research experience that prepares them for careers in biotechnology and biomedical science.

Dennis Mafigu, who is entering his second year in the program, came to the United States from Zimbabwe to pursue his master’s degree in medical biotechnology.

“It’s one of the best biotechnology programs in the United States,” Mafigu said. “Training in the United States has given me more academia and research opportunities because of the bigger biotechnology industry.”

He said he appreciates the helpfulness and friendliness of the graduate program staff.

“You don’t have to schedule a meeting; you can just walk into their offices,” he said. “They also picked us up at the airport, and they’ve created a friendly environment. It’s been outstanding in that sense.”

Blake Soszko’s path to the program began much closer to home. A native of Minooka, Illinois, Soszko is entering his second year in the program after earning his undergraduate degree in biology from Aurora University.

“I did an undergraduate research project that was medical related, and when I was doing it, I realized I liked the work,” he said. “When I was introduced to the program, I really liked the hands-on technical experience that you get from working in the labs.”

Soszko and Mafigu are both learning from Mohammad Fazle Alam, a research scientist in the biomedical sciences department. Alam guides the students to learn techniques like cell culture, hydrogel formulation and characterization, and tissue culture in the 3D Bioprinting Laboratory.

“Learning how to use these machines and learning their applications is really fun and interesting,” Soszko said.

The laboratory enables researchers to develop 3D organ-like structures using living cells and hydrogels, which can be used in studies where using actual organs would be difficult.

“The MBT Program gives students the opportunity to learn modern or real-world laboratory techniques and skills, with practical implementation in the research world,” Alam said. “Through hands-on training, students are ready for careers in various fields such as biotechnology, biomedical research and the pharmaceutical industry, and they can pursue further research as graduate students.”

Soszko said the program is more than lab work. It also encompasses research and patient care, two areas he cares about most.

“This program allows me to build my skills in those areas,” Soszko said. “It made a lot of sense for me, especially because I enjoy the lab work.”

— Jermaine Pigee, College of Medicine Rockford