From her mother’s kitchen to Chicago’s food deserts

Brianna Guerrier makes cookies during a visit to the Ronald McDonald House.

Brianna Guerrier came to the University of Illinois Chicago as a transfer student looking for more opportunities. She found them, and then some.

From the moment Guerrier stepped onto the UIC campus, everything felt right. As a transfer student from Miami, she had a lot to navigate: a new city, a new program, new people. But more than anything, she found new opportunities.

Now a senior in UIC’s nutrition sciences program, Guerrier has channeled those opportunities into action: deep engagement in food policy, a string of leadership roles and a volunteer record that has made her one of the most visible students in the College of Applied Health Sciences.

A personal connection to nutrition

Guerrier’s path to nutrition started with a high school career assessment. Her commitment to it started at home.

Her mother — a cook who was working toward her own dietitian certification while raising five kids — was her earliest model of what it means to truly care about what people eat.

“Nutrition is so important for me because it relates to my mother,” Guerrier said. “Even when she came home late, she always cooked for us.”

Now, Guerrier is paying that forward. Her focus: ensuring no one goes hungry and dismantling the systems that make that harder than it should be.

“I would like to see more cooking programs integrated within schools and more nutritional guidance toward adult and children’s learning centers,” Guerrier said. “I want to lessen the burden of knowing where your next meal is going to come from or how to schedule your grocery shopping around harsh weather conditions when you don’t have transportation and are only surrounded by food deserts.”

Kirsten Straughan, clinical assistant professor and director of UIC’s nutrition sciences undergraduate program, sees that orientation as central to what the field demands.

“We teach our students about health disparities, and if there are opportunities to help minimize those disparities, provide education, improve access and ultimately help change policies and systems. Participating in those food systems is always the best way to learn,” said Straughan.

Showing up where it counts

Guerrier didn’t wait for opportunities to come to her. At UIC, she is a leader in Student Leadership and Civic Engagement; holds active membership in the African American Academic Network and the Black, Indigenous, People of Color Dietetics and Nutrition Association; and serves as vice president of the Applied Health Sciences Student Council.

Her most memorable volunteer experience tied it all together. At the Ronald McDonald House, which provides free or low-cost lodging, meals and support for families with critically ill children, Guerrier and other volunteers were baking cookies for residents when a child arrived with an EMT.

“These cookies, they’re not just cookies,” Guerrier said. “They’re really actually helping out these families who are in a place where they should feel helped, at home and not feeling like they’re stuck.”

Commitment that doesn’t go unnoticed

Guerrier has been nominated twice for the Chancellor’s Student Service and Leadership Award, which recognizes outstanding student engagement across Chicagoland. Her first nomination came from Melvin Woolfolk, UIC’s senior academic advisor for recruitment and admissions. Her second came from Straughan.

For Woolfolk, a UIC alum, the decision was straightforward.

“I really chose Brianna because I find myself at a lot of weekend events, a lot of events after hours, and whatever space or event that I may have, I’ve always seen Brianna there,” said Woolfolk. “It’s astounding when you’re seeing an undergraduate student who’s taking a full-time course load, going to tutoring, doing everything they need to do, but still showing up and just being a good representation for the College of Applied Health Sciences.”

Straughan was equally direct: “She’s probably in the top 5% of students I’ve seen in over 20 years that have really sought out opportunities, not just in nutrition, but in the university community and surrounding areas. When we send out opportunities or experiences, she’s always the one to show up. And those are the students we like to highlight.”

What’s next

Guerrier isn’t certain yet where her post-grad path leads long-term — but the people around her have ideas.

“I can see Brianna going more into policy advocacy, even going to law school eventually,” said Woolfolk. “When we start taking these experiences and things change us, we’re like, ‘Maybe law might be more of a pathway for me, where I can advocate for these people and tell them about the importance of having a registered dietitian nutritionist’s view.’”

In the shorter term, Guerrier is heading to Italy this spring for a study abroad program exploring Blue Zones — communities around the world known for exceptional longevity. She’s also interviewing for the Health Career Connection internship, which places students alongside health professionals for hands-on mentorship over the summer.

Whatever direction she goes, she already knows where she wants to land: back at UIC.

“I’ve never been the top student in my high school. I never got awards,” Guerrier said. “But here, I feel like I am unique. As an alumna, I want to come back as a speaker and talk to students about my journey — give them that satisfaction of, ‘Someone that looks like me can do this, too.’”

— Emily Krivograd, University of Illinois System