Give a Spark: Join UIC’s first universitywide giving day

On March 4, the University of Illinois Chicago begins a new tradition: the first annual giving day exclusive to UIC. On this day we invite our entire UIC community — across our campuses, hospital and clinics — to support our students and the long-standing mission of access and excellence we pursue every day.

“I am always inspired by the deep dedication of our faculty and staff in supporting student success, accelerating social mobility and making a meaningful impact in the many wonderful communities we serve,” said Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “UIC’s greatest strength is our people, who believe deeply in our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research and clinical excellence.”

Alumna Kay Schwichtenberg MBA ’84 has generously kicked off the new annual giving day with a pledge of $250,000 to support student success at UIC and to challenge all of us to step up and give what we can.

With a singular focus on UIC and UI Health, Give a Spark allows students and faculty, UIC graduates and friends, caregivers and patients to participate in any way that’s meaningful to them, whether by making a gift to any area of the university on the Give a Spark page or participating through social media. You can like, comment and share Give a Spark posts; create a video or post sharing what UIC means to you; and use #GiveASpark to spread the word.

UIC Alumni Association President‑elect Patricia Ballesteros BS ’97 keeps that spirit alive by giving back to today’s students.

“UIC is there to support you in any way,” she tells alums. “And by giving back to the students, you get to see them evolve and really expand in their career, which is super rewarding.”

Ballesteros words echo across our campus. When you lift others, you lift the future.

Leave your mark at go.uic.edu/GiveASpark through March 6.