Acupuncture may unlock new therapies for breast cancer survivors, according to UIC research. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Behind every researcher is a story. Hongjin Li’s story begins with her mother.

“In my first year of undergraduate study, I received a call from my family that my mother was sick. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 rectal cancer,” Li said. “So, in the last moments of her life, I suspended my semester and went back home to China.”

In end-of-life care, Li’s mother battled pain, fatigue and difficulty sleeping. Acupuncture, Li recalls, was her single source of relief.

“I still remember how hard she had to work to get up the stairs to the acupuncture room. I’d stay with her, and I could tell how relieved she felt after the treatment. And there was a question in my mind: Why does this help?”

Hongjin Li

Now, as an associate professor in the UIC College of Nursing and University of Illinois Cancer Center affiliate, Li studies how acupuncture affects lingering symptoms in breast cancer survivors. She was recently awarded $3.3 million over five years from the National Cancer Institute to continue this work.

“I think some Western practitioners don’t believe the so-called ‘magic’ of acupuncture. But a review of the current literature does reveal a lot of clinical trials in the cancer field to treat pain and related symptoms. And the evidence is saying that it works,” she said.

Joint pain, fatigue and difficulty sleeping — the psychoneurological symptoms Li’s mother experienced — affect 68% of breast cancer survivors. Evidence posits acupuncture as a safe, holistic remedy. Li wants to know why it works.

In her proposed study, Li will evaluate the effects of acupuncture on 252 breast cancer survivors undergoing hormone therapy through UIC’s academic health system, UI Health. Over six weeks, a randomly selected group of patients will receive 10 acupuncture sessions. A second group will receive no-touch placebo acupuncture, and a third group will continue their usual care without acupuncture.

Li will collect blood samples and evaluate participants’ symptoms before acupuncture begins and throughout the trial, looking for potential acupuncture-induced changes. She’ll also collect biological, clinical and demographic data on the participants in case any common threads emerge that could explain their reaction to the treatment (e.g., age, medical history or race).

Metabolomics — the study of small molecules in our cells, tissues and bodily fluids — is top of mind for Li.

“By identifying how acupuncture actually changes our biology, we may uncover new ways to treat pain, fatigue and sleep disturbances in cancer survivors,” she said, noting that innovative therapies could help patients who don’t respond to acupuncture benefit from its

In a previous study of 42 breast cancer survivors, Li’s group linked acupuncture — and a subsequent reduction in symptoms — to a decrease in a naturally occurring compound called methylsulfonylmethane. Perhaps, she said, the body is using up that compound to fight off inflammation and oxidative stress.

Li said she makes a point of interacting with patients directly, including talking with them during their acupuncture sessions, and after.

“I still remember one patient called me in tears. They said, ‘I have pain in my joints when I get up every morning.’ And after each round of acupuncture, a lot of the pain would be relieved and they’d be able to go out and be social and live their life,” Li said.

“That’s what gives me motivation.”