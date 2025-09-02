Guidance for external law enforcement engagement, campus safety and well-being resources

Dear UIC community,

At UIC, safety is a shared responsibility across our campus community and something we build together.

The semester begins with uncertainty about heightened law enforcement across Chicago, including reports of possible increased immigration enforcement and National Guard deployment. We understand these developments may cause concern. Our priority is ensuring that every student, faculty, staff, patient and visitor feels supported, respected and safe on campus.

We recommend the following for all members of our community, all the time:

Carry your UIC i-card and identification at all times.

Avoid unnecessary risks, especially near large gatherings or protests.

Keep vehicle licenses, tags and registration current.

If you feel unsafe, contact UIC Police or use the UIC Safe app.

If engaging with external law enforcement:

Be prepared to present your UIC i-card and identification at all times.

Stay calm and respectful if approached; cooperate with instructions but know your rights.

If the whereabouts of an individual or access to a campus building is requested, refer them to UIC Police. Call 312-996-2830 to report the presence of external law enforcement on campus. Do not accept any documents presented; direct them to UIC Police.

International students and faculty who experience an immigration-related emergency should contact the Office of International Services at 312-996-3121, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 312-415-0334 after hours.

UIC safety and well-being resources

There are safety resources and tools available to support you, including:

Together, we can ensure a secure and thriving environment at UIC. Please take care of yourself and each other.

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

ovcas@uic.edu