Halloween for UI Health’s youngest patients

On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest.
See photos of the parade, costumes and celebration.
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
On Oct. 30, staff at Children’s Hospital University of Illinois hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and their families, with a trick-or-treating parade and costume contest. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)