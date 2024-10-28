Halsted Street bicycle lane project roadwork

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Beginning this week, the Chicago Department of Transportation will be completing roadwork on Halsted Street between Van Buren Street and Roosevelt Road. The project will add safety enhancements to the northbound and southbound bicycle lanes on that stretch of Halsted Street, which borders the east side of campus. Improvements are expected to include protected curbing of the bicycle lanes in some areas and minor modifications that will increase cyclist safety while maintaining the current vehicle travel lanes.

Work is expected to be completed later this fall. Until then, vehicle travel lanes may be reduced to one lane during active work, and traffic delays may occur. In addition, pedestrian crossings across Halsted Street may be impacted at times. To ensure safety, cyclists may choose to seek an alternate route while active work is ongoing. Additionally, students, employees and visitors who arrive to and depart from campus in a personal vehicle along Halsted Street should take note of this roadwork project.

While this roadwork is in progress, please use extra caution when traveling in the area.

If you have any questions about this project, please email planning@uic.edu.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu