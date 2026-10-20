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When students walk into Liza Calisesi Maidens’s chamber choir class, their loud voices and laughter fill the room as they greet their friends before class begins.

Yet, as disjointed as the chatter may appear, within minutes those voices will be joined in harmony.

Calisesi Maidens is an associate professor of music and director of choral activities for the UIC School of Theatre and Music. For her and the students taking part in this and other UIC choral ensembles — which are all open to both music and non-music majors — what binds them is a sense that they all belong.

“Our two primary goals in the UIC Choirs are progress over perfection and to gain a sense of belonging within the UIC choirs,” said Calisesi Maidens.

Liza Calisesi Maidens leads students in song. Avril De la Cruz listens to choral instructions.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Research on belonging

One of those students who found a home in the UIC choir community was Avril De la Cruz, a fourth-year biological sciences and Honors College student.

She began singing with the People’s Music School in middle school, sang through high school and continued singing at UIC. She also serves on the student-led UIC Choir Board and is charged with publicizing upcoming concerts and choir-related events.

“When I graduated high school, I decided I wanted to continue pursuing music in any way that I could, and that’s when I found the UIC Choirs,” De la Cruz said.

As an Honors College student, De la Cruz must write a capstone research paper. So she decided to step back from her STEM-related coursework and focus on music, her passion.

De la Cruz wanted to investigate what it is exactly that creates the quality of belonging that comes with participating in choir. She enlisted the support of Calisesi Maidens, whose research has focused on undergraduate student belonging in the school of music in addition to Renaissance and Baroque music by women and composers of color whose contributions historically have been overlooked.

“Music was always an escape for me, and I thought it was very important to highlight that in research,” De la Cruz said. “Both she and I are investigating how students who are both non-music majors and music majors feel a sense of belonging within the UIC Choirs, within a choral program in a public university.”

Liza Calisesi Maidens leads students during a choir class. Students sing in the choir class.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Singing together

Working with Calisesi Maidens, De la Cruz developed a list of questions for students from various majors to analyze whether they find the same benefits from participating in music.

During a recent class, fourth-year student Oluwatimisire Lawal added his deep baritone to the choir’s unified voice in songs like “The Road Home” by the late American composer Stephen Paulus, which the choir was recently rehearsing.

As a computer science major, he sought out the choir to integrate music into his curriculum. Now, he could not imagine his life without music and the sense of community it offers him, he said.

“It’s nice seeing familiar faces, and I believe music, especially singing, is such an intimate experience and just experiencing that with people always draws people closer,” said Lawal. “I feel people who have a stronger sense of community make better music.”

Aubry Nelson, a music education major, said she appreciates the sense of belonging the choir program seems to cultivate. That social cohesion continues outside of class, as the choir members — despite their different fields of study — work together promoting events and community-building efforts like concerts. The result: great music.

“We’re music majors, non-music majors, and everyone in this program really commits to the idea that we all belong in this space and deserve a spot,” said Nelson, a second-year student. “It serves to create wonderful music together.”

Aubry Nelson and Avril De la Cruz in the center take part in choir. Oluwatimisire Lawal (left) speaks with Avril De la Cruz.

Photos: Jenny Fontaine/UIC

Finding a home

Nelson said she sees music as a universal language, one that everyone can take part in whether as a listener, performer or creator. From her time in the choir program, she hopes to pass on that understanding as a future music educator.

As a person who returned to college a bit later in life, she said, she felt nervous walking into a space where most of her classmates are younger. She was initially worried she might not find her place among the other students. Instead, she found an example of community through music that she can carry into her teaching.

“UIC Choirs and Avril’s project in general gave me a space to feel it was OK to show up as I am, and I have a space here,” Nelson said. “And not only that, folks make room for me in ways that I wasn’t expecting.”

Alexandro Torralba Rivera, a second-year music education major, said he has been singing in choirs for about a decade. He enjoys the opportunity to create art with others, as well as the nourishing space it provides.

“Whether it’s a good day or a bad day, we all come in, and we all enjoy making art,” said Torralba Rivera. “It’s very cozy; it’s a nice space that I know I can make mistakes in and grow with others.”

De la Cruz’s project will wrap up with a written thesis and a poster that will be presented at the Undergraduate Research Forum and the Guaranteed Professional Program Admissions Program Medical Scholars Program convocation.

“My end goal is to bring awareness to the power of music,” De la Cruz said.