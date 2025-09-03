Harrison Street bike lane, sidewalk partial closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Bicycle and pedestrian access near the west end of Harrison Field will be affected by construction beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6. The bike lane will be closed and pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on the north side of Harrison Street.

To ensure safety, please proceed with caution when in the area. Cyclists and pedestrians should completely avoid the area during this period.

We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

ovcas@uic.edu