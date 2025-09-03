Harrison Street bike lane, sidewalk partial closure
Dear students, faculty and staff,
Bicycle and pedestrian access near the west end of Harrison Field will be affected by construction beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6. The bike lane will be closed and pedestrian access will be restricted due to the closure of the sidewalk on the north side of Harrison Street.
To ensure safety, please proceed with caution when in the area. Cyclists and pedestrians should completely avoid the area during this period.
We appreciate your cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this work.
John Coronado
Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services
For more information, please contact:
Sherry Krsticevic
ovcas@uic.edu
