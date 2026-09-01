Headache Medicine Fellowship Program selects latest fellow

Mehwish Aziz, MD (Photo: University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford)

Mehwish Aziz, MD, has been named the fourth fellow in the Headache Medicine Fellowship Program at the College of Medicine Rockford. She began her fellowship July 1.

Aziz received her medical degree from Windsor University School of Medicine in St. Kitts and Nevis. She completed her residency at Mercyhealth GME Consortium’s Internal Medicine Residency Program in Rockford.

Vishwa Patel, MD, the third fellow of the Headache Medicine Fellowship Program, recently graduated.

“She’s very well-liked by staff and patients, and she’s a good critical thinker who understands patients with headache disorders,” said Jeffrey Royce, MD, director of the fellowship. “She’s a great addition to the fellows who have gone through the fellowship program. She’s the type of physician who I would like to have join the practice of headache medicine.”

The Headache Medicine Fellowship Program offers training in pathophysiology, recognition, headache management and related disorders. The fellowship has rotations in concussion care, ENT, radiology, audiology and vestibular, neurosurgery, neurology, pain management and ophthalmology.

The curriculum is broken into three sections: clinical, which offers patient exposure at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital Neuro and Headache Center; education, which includes didactic sessions conferences and interprofessional sessions; and research, which allows fellows to select projects that interest them, including studies started by faculty members.

— Jermaine Pigee, College of Medicine Rockford